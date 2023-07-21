Interesting things are coming for football matches in the coming days, so Manchester City It has started with the promotion, and this time they have not been satisfied with showing simple commercials or capsules on social networks. Rather, the team has made a presence in tokyoJapan, through ads that break the mold.

In this case, they have placed trucks with hologram projectors, in these we can see the most outstanding players of the squad: Jack Grealish, RodrigoErling Haaland, John Stones and Kevin deBruyne. This is accompanied by phrases that motivate people to follow the team and, above all, invite users to admire the upcoming matches in said Asian lands.

Here you can check it:

The team has been on a positive streak throughout the season, so they are looking to take victory this weekend in the match against Yokohama Marines and a few days later with bayern munich. Users are invited to be aware of the corresponding cable systems that will broadcast sports disputes.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: They certainly know how to invest in the promotion of the matches, these buses with a projector look very striking. The truth is, I hope they continue to use them over time.