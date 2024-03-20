The Premier League was shaken by the sanctions that Everton and, recently, Nottingham Forest, received for violating the rules of Financial Fair Play. Now, the spotlight is pointing much higher.

Two of the most important clubs in that tournament, Manchester City and Chelsea, could be expelled from the Premier and relegated to the second division. if it is proven that they also failed to comply with that regulation, as reported this Wednesday by The Sun newspaper.

The person in charge of studying possible sanctions for City and Chelsea will be an independent commission. There is already an open case against the two clubs. Against the first they filed 115 charges in February 2023, which have already been contested.

On Chelsea's side, there is an investigation underway for alleged actions committed during the period in which the club belonged to Russian magnate Roman Abramovich.

The investigations detected that Chelsea made some payments to agents that were not recorded in the accounts and books of the London club.

The sanctions against Everton and Nottingham Forest

The two issues will be studied at the end of the European autumn by an independent commission, which, at the time,made the decision to punish first Everton and then Nottingham Forest.

In the case of the club where Colombians Yerry Mina and James Rodríguez played, in November of last year they deducted 10 points, although the sanction was later reduced to six. This reduction, for now, allows them to maintain the category.

Nottingham Forest did not have the same luck, which supposedly exceeded the losses of 105 million pounds (122 million euros) over three years that the competition allows. They were deducted four points and today they are in the relegation zone.

