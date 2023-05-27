While waiting for the signatures, there is already some certainty about the future. The new Sampdoria for Serie B, the first of the new Manfredi-Radrizzani ownership, will have to start from the foundations, especially because the last transfer market in January brought elements on loan to Genoa – in the face of multiple outright transfers – following the primary need to lighten the income statement of the club in difficulty. The elements owned by the current squad are very few: Djuriric, Gabbiadini, Augello, Audero, Conti, De Luca, Murru, Murillo and Léris. Players like Verre, Ferrari, Askildsen, Vieira, Falcone and Bereszynski will return to Genoa at the end of the season, but even if that were the case (nothing is certain in this sense) the number would be insufficient. Apart from the case of Sabiri, already sold to Fiorentina in January and parked in Genoa until the end of the season, nine will return to their respective clubs (Lammers, Amione, Winks, Pussetto, Zanoli, Cuisance, Ilkhan and Turk and Rodriguez), while Ravaglia , Rincon and captain Quagliarella, the absolute star of last night’s match at Ferraris in Serie A in front of his fans, are at the end of their contracts, like Oikonomou and Nuytinck.

CASE APART

—

Even if then, especially for Quagliarella, evaluations will be needed later, because beyond age, the captain’s contribution has been important and could be even more so in Serie B. Time will tell. Then there are other situations, such as those involving the young Montevago, Paoletti, Malagrida, Tantalocchi, Segovia and Yepes who could also have their say in Serie B. And then players returning to base such as Di Stefano (Gubbio) and Stoppa (Vicenza) . The situation regarding the management and the technical staff is different. In the first case, almost all of the contracts are expiring, so it is possible that the new owner couple will restart from a new management. As for the coach, Radrizzani demonstrated when he took on Leeds that he made apparently counter-current choices (Bielsa), but which later turned out to be successful on the pitch. Stankovic has (or rather, had) a renewal option linked to staying in Serie A. The facts, however, have said something else and now it will be necessary to see, with the contracts signed for the new ownership, what will happen.