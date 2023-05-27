Wales Interactive has unveiled the fourth and final episode coming to its co-op horror FPS, Sker Ritual, Deadly Lover’s Fortress.

The team also promised that “an extended roadmap will be revealed soon to highlight the early access progress with the 1.0 release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X release in sight”, although the horror game – which is a spin-off from atmospheric horror Maid of Sker – was due to leave early access in Q1 2023.

You can check out the action yourself in the teaser below:

Sker Ritual: Deadly Lover’s Fortress – Official Ep4 Teaser.

“In Deadly Lover’s Fortress, players will undertake three pivotal missions that pave the way for their confrontation with a three-boss finale featuring Isaac, Abraham and The Stranger, while fighting off hordes of Quiet Ones and challenging new Elite Enemies like the hard-hitting hammer knight Balor,” the team teases.

“Players must navigate the treacherous surroundings and solve intricate puzzles to collect the Chalice of Blood, delving into the depths of the dungeon, freeing imprisoned Quiet Ones while escorting them to safety. They must embark on an ambitious quest to upgrade The Forge, combining their skills and resources to create a powerful explosive device that enhances the Wonder Sword.”

Episode Four boasts a new Sker Pass with “25 free cosmetic items alongside two optional DLC cosmetic bundles”, as well as animated menu backgrounds, voice lines, icons, “and more”.

Deadly Lover’s Fortress will be available from May 31st, 2023.

The original Maid of Sker is rooted in Welsh folklore, retelling the supposedly true tale of Elizabeth Williams, said to have died of a broken heart after being locked inside her home by her controlling father.

“In truth, there’s little here that innovates or improves on a well-worn formula, and in many ways, Maid of Sker is a by-rote indie horror that does little to surprise the player or push the genre forward,” I wrote when I reviewed Maid of Sker back in 2020.

“That said, while I can’t pretend I enjoyed the agonizing stealth and combat mechanics, I can’t deny that despite its flaws, I enjoyed exploring Sker Hotel and uncovering its intriguing tale.”