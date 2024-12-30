In the last hours, the indefinable love story of Sea Flowers and Elias Sacal has returned to write a new chapter with what appears to be a new reconciliation. And as you are already accustomed to, the ex-couple, whose relationship for eight years has been marked by comings and goings, has once again starred in a trip to the Caribbean, where all the quarrels are reversed and if there could be any confrontation between them, it would be forgets to surrender again to love. Before the end of 2024, a very significant year for Mar since several weeks ago she became the little one’s grandmother. Charlesthe former model could not run out of romance to start the new year in love, almost as if she were part of a tradition that she has created for herself.

Before the end of 2023, the relationship between Mar Flores and Elías Sacal was broken when they resumed their story and traveled together to the island of San Bartolomé, in the Caribbean, to say goodbye to the year and welcome the new one. But if they spent Christmas together, on Valentine’s Day they couldn’t boast of the same thing. Last February, the former model reappeared publicly and declared herself “single.” «February 14. May today all the love you give find a million ways to return to you. You don’t need to have a partner to give and receive love. Singles are happy too. Happy Valentine’s Day,” she expressed on the day when the world celebrated love except her.

Mar Flores has spent the last months of the year single. At the end of last summer he completely closed himself off from having new hopes because the life he had managed to have was enough to be happy. «I don’t even have time. I am so full and full with my personal life, my friends, my work, my children. I’m not even thinking about it at this moment. The man I would like to have by my side does not exist. “That’s clear,” Flores assured ‘Hola!’. However, time has once again shown that Sacal is still fond of him.

At Christmas and about to end 2024, ‘Hello!’ has shared the journey that Mar and Elías have taken together and that has marked their umpteenth reconciliation. As confirmed by the published photographs, the couple enjoyed Christmas Eve and Christmas on the same island of Saint Barthélemy to which they returned a year later to resume their relationship again. This time they overcome what was their eighth breakup and have taken advantage of the opportunity to spend more days in the Caribbean paradise than they had thought. The couple only needed one year, in which Flores has become a grandmother and is happier than ever with her family, to give themselves another chance without knowing if it will be the final one.









At the end of 2016, their courtship came to light and a year later their first breakup came due to the distance that separated them, he lived in Mexico and she in Spain. Single for two weeks, they soon resumed their relationship with doubts in the air as to whether it would be solid again. Ten months after their new opportunity they broke up again, but after meeting at a wedding they both got closer again and their new official relationship was confirmed in 2019. But a third bump came with another breakup and again a third chance until the end definitive of their relationship, which was not definitive for an intermittent romance that they still want to continue maintaining.