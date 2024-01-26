You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The incident occurred in Texas, United States
The subject was detained by the authorities after a careful operation.
This Friday, January 26, 2024, in the city center of Ulm, Germany, a man put the authorities on alert after he took four hostages in a cafeteria starbucks.
(You can read: Families of Hamas hostages interrupt Parliament session to demand release).
“On the social network
Upon receiving the call, The Police cordoned off the square where the establishment was located and recommended not traveling through the area while the situation was resolved.
The subject He tried to flee the cafeteria using a man as a shield. However, the authorities used his weapons and detained him.
“According to local media such as SWR and Südwestpresse, there were at least four people inside the cafeteria at the time of the event,” reported the international agency EFE.
(Also: Putin assures that Ukraine did shoot down a military plane: 'I don't know if they did it on purpose.')
Derzeit läuft ein polizeilicher Einsatz in #Ulm.
Der nördliche #Münsterplatz ist abgesperrt.
Das Gebiet weiträumig meiden.
— Polizei Ulm (@PolizeiUL) January 26, 2024
For now, the identity of the man is not known and the motives are not known either.
GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from EFE
