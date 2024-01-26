This Friday, January 26, 2024, in the city center of Ulm, Germany, a man put the authorities on alert after he took four hostages in a cafeteria starbucks.

Upon receiving the call, The Police cordoned off the square where the establishment was located and recommended not traveling through the area while the situation was resolved.

The subject He tried to flee the cafeteria using a man as a shield. However, the authorities used his weapons and detained him.

“According to local media such as SWR and Südwestpresse, there were at least four people inside the cafeteria at the time of the event,” reported the international agency EFE.

For now, the identity of the man is not known and the motives are not known either.

*With information from EFE

