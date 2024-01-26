













Blue Exorcist, episode 4 of season 3: when to watch the new episode and at what time









Blue Exorcist It is one of the most popular shonen but after its first season, the story deviated a bit from the original manga on which it was based. Because of this, the second and third seasons have imbalances. However, the particularities of Rin, the protagonist, remain latent. Have you already started watching the new season?

Blue Exorcist: When does episode 4 of the third season premiere?

The new chapters of Blue Exorcist They arrive every Sunday. Chapter 4 of the third season will arrive next Sunday, January 28, 2024. The third episode let us see the fortune of the misfortune of the school festival, since the boys were invited to spend the holidays but were rejected, after which, they managed to have a good time, however, episode 4 could darken things more.

Chapter 4 of Blue Exorcist It allows us to see that there is an infiltrator in the academy, so everyone must get to work to discover who he is and what kind of plans he has for everything that remains. How much evil will there be in the world? The strange companion they suspect is who they should be?

Chapter 4 of Blue Exorcist could make things much more tense and after that, a war would be quite close.

Blue Exorcist: What time does episode 4 of the third season premiere?

There is one hour in Japan, but thanks to worldwide distribution we will have the episode quickly. However, because Latin America is vast, we leave you the different schedules so that you cannot make excuses to see it late. Don't give spoilers a chance and watch the episode immediately after it comes out! Without further ado, the LATAM schedules.

Mexico: 12:00 pm

El Salvador: 12:00 pm

Costa Rica: 12:00 pm

Nicaragua: 12:00 pm

Honduras: 12:00 pm

Guatemala: 12:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Panama: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Cuba: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

Source: Studio Voln

And you, where do you tune in from? Blue Exorcist? Who are you a bigger fan of, Yukio or Rin?

Where can I watch episode 4 of the third season of Blue Exorcist?

Blue Exorcist officially premieres in Japan through the national channels of Tokyo MX, BS11, GTV, GYT, MBS, THK, UHB and RKB. However, international distribution in America is handled by Prime Video and Crunchyroll. It should be noted that the orange streaming platform is the one in charge of transmitting it in LATAM, while Prime in the USA.

So it's up to Crunchyroll. Remember to consume the work through legal means to support the artists, this way they can continue creating our favorite characters.

We recommend you: What is Blue Exorcist: Ao no Exorcist about and why is it the perfect time to get to know it?

What is Blue Exorcist about?

Blue Exorcist It is set in a place where demons exist and also exorcists exist to combat them. The special thing is that Satan's children will become exorcists and will try to kill him after a traumatic event.

However, their ancestry makes everyone fear them, especially Satan's most troublesome son who tries to fight to keep the people he loves safe, while also managing to gain their trust. The adventure is just beginning!

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)