Yet another very serious incident occurred in Paris a few hours ago. A man, a father, decided to make his children pay for a fight with his partner. For this very reason he decided to throw them out of the window and then commit suicide.

Police on site

Here’s what happened.

Man Argues With Partner and Throws Children Out Window: It Happened in Paris

Yet another argument between cohabitants it didn’t lead to anything good, as the ones who paid the price for all this were two children innocent. This very ugly news story took place this morning in Paris when a couple started arguing giving rise to a rather heated discussion violent.

Archive photo

Things got worse when, in the middle of the argument, the man allegedly decided to take his two children and throw them out of the window of their home. We are talking about a 5-storey building, an element that has significantly affected the fall of the two little ones.

Obviously the children were promptly rescued, as the alarm was raised by witnesses and the rescue team immediately intervened on site. Currently the two children are hospitalizedbut unfortunately they are in very serious conditions following the trauma and injuries they suffered after this very bad fall.

He throws his children out of the window and then takes his own life

Throwing your children into the void was not the only gesture extreme action taken by the man. After a few minutes, in fact, he also decided to throw himself from the same window, thus ending his life. The investigators therefore find themselves investigating both the attempted murder of the children who suicide of man.

Crime scene

At this time, investigations are underway to understand what happened and why the man decided to act in this way. mother of the children is obviously in shock about what happened, but she will still have to be questioned to provide all the evidence of the case to the police. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that similar events have been recorded, as a few days ago similar cases also occurred in Italy.