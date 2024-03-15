Despite the numerous reports of bad healthcare, sometimes we read stories of doctors who experience their work not as a mere tool for living but as ethical and moral duty.

Francesco Bernetti Evangelista retired emergency room doctor at Fermo hospital, was the protagonist of a story in which his skill and attention to detail saved the life of a 15-year-old.

The girl had gone to the emergency room for one high fever and some joint pain. The diagnosis was a simple flu, and the discharge occurred in the early hours of the morning. The girl's body temperature showed no signs of improvement and her parents had already decided to transport her to Salesi hospital.

The retired surgeon had doubts. Finished the shift at the support cooperative where he provides his service, at 7 in the morningwent to visit the girl at home. His intervention was providential because the 15-year-old is now hospitalized in the neurology department for aspinal infectionwhich, if neglected, would have had serious consequences.

The parents say:

At seven in the morning, the doctor who had examined my daughter showed up at home. He said he wasn't at peace and wanted to look into her situation further. He suspected an inflammation which, if it had been neglected, could have had unpredictable results.

The family expresses words of gratitude to the doctor for his altruism. For his sense of duty, despite finishing his working hours, he saved a young life.

Luckily the girl's infection is healing thanks to the timeliness of Francesco Bernetti Evangelista. Many more doctors should remember that their profession is a mission! They make a oath that puts the patient first, before embarking on their career.

