From: Robert Wagner

A house search escalates, FBI officials shoot an apparently fanatical Trump supporter. The incident has a relevant history.

Washington, DC – According to media reports, the US federal police FBI has shot dead a man in Utah, the US President Joe Biden shortly before his visit to the state is said to have threatened. The deadly shots are said to have been fired on Wednesday morning (August 9) during a house search in the town of Provo south of Salt Lake City, the broadcasters reported, among other things NBC and CNN.

The man is said to have pointed a gun at the officers when they wanted to execute arrest and search warrants. The FBI is said to have been informed in advance that he could be heavily armed. The FBI confirmed the incident CNN. It is “investigating a shootout involving an agent that occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.” FBI officials are said not to have been injured in the operation.

He called himself “MAGA Trumper” and fantasized about assassinations

Three charges had been filed against the man, including making threats against the President and against federal law enforcement officials. According to the court documents, he is said to have taken to social media in the past few months to threaten Biden and other politicians and prosecutors involved in the indictments against the former president donald trump are or were involved – including the New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is prosecuting Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania. © Sue Ogrocki/AP/dpa

Accordingly, the defendant wrote on Monday (August 7) ​​that he would prepare his camouflage suit and sniper rifle in view of President Biden’s visit to Utah. “I’LL BRING OUT MY OLD CAMO SUIT AND DUST MY M24 SNIPER RIFLE!” he is said to have written in all caps, digitally yelling. He is said to have deliberately provoked the FBI. “Hey FBI, are you still monitoring my social media? Just ask so I’ll have a loaded gun in case you come by again.”

Loud daily News the man described himself as a “MAGA Trumper” – “MAGA” is the common abbreviation for Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”. In September 2022, he reportedly wrote on Facebook that it was “time for an assassination attempt or two on the president. First Joe, then Kamala!!!” According to his online profile, he was said to be 74 years old.

Radicalized Trump supporter wanted to murder “at least” Biden and Bragg

on the of donald trump Founded platform Truth Social, the defendant is said to have imagined the murder of the prosecutor Alvin Bragg: “I want to stand over Bragg and shoot a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm gun and watch him convulse while the blood pours out of him Loch oozes and he goes to hell!!” the post reads, according to the court documents. Bragg had charges against before the 2016 election Trump over hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels raised.

According to the indictment, he intended to kill “at least” Joe Biden and Alvin Bragg, but also targeted other Democratic politicians and state officials. These include Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Attorney General Merrick Garland. In a Facebook post, he described a dream about Garland’s assassination and posted a picture of a semi-automatic handgun with the caption “Merrick Garland Eradication Tool.”

USA: Hate speech spikes ahead of 2024 presidential election

In March 2023, agents from the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) are said to have contacted the man and asked him about his statements made online. He dismissed the officers and told them: “I said it was a dream! […] We’re done here! Don’t come back without a warrant.” After that encounter, the man is said to have repeatedly threatened FBI agents online. In a Facebook post, he reportedly wrote, “TO MY FRIENDS AT THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF IDIOTS: I KNOW YOU ARE READING THIS AND YOU HAVE NO IDEA HOW CLOSE TO THE ‘BANG’ YOUR AGENTS ARE COMING.”

Biden wanted to travel to Utah on Wednesday evening (local time). On Thursday (Aug. 10) he plans to speak in Salt Lake City about health care for veterans. Ahead of the coming presidential elections in the USA is it loud CNN There has recently been a significant increase in hate speech against national and local civil servants and politicians. FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke of an “unprecedented” level of threats against FBI agents. (Robert Wagner)