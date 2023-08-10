“I believe that the Emirates in the area are taking on a growing, positive, constructive role and therefore I would encourage participation in this role.” As Ambassador Armando Sanguini, who was Italian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, comments on the revelations with Adnkronoswhich appeared in the French-language Lebanese newspaper L’Orient-Le Jour, regarding the hypothesis of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the climate conference, the COP28, which will be held between November and December in Dubai.

According to what was revealed by the newspaper, the mediation attempt by Mohammed bin Zayed, the president of the Emirates, would be supported, if not solicited, by Pope Francis, who for months has fielded the Vatican in the search for a negotiated way out of the conflict in the heart of Europe. And for Ambassador Sanguini, who is ISPI’s scientific consultant, this coordinated action would not only be “very possible”, but also “very useful, because he sees two very different and therefore potentially very complementary realities in the field”.

The revelations on the initiative of the Emirates come a few days after the meeting in Jeddah on the Ukrainian crisis, which was attended by dozens of countries, and in particular by China, a two-day meeting which testified that Saudi Arabia intends to try to carry out a mediation role in the Ukrainian conflict, which can allow it to profile itself as a power not only regional.

“I believe that Saudi Arabia has a role that we are tempted to underestimate out of habit, because we are convinced that we are the protagonists for many reasons – explains Sanguini – while I believe that it is raising its head and assuming an always very discreet role, because they like to always swim a little on the surface of the water, but then they keep the point”. “From this point of view, I have the expectation of a useful outlet”, he adds, referring to any follow-ups from Gedda.

And with regard to the attitude that Europe, and the West in general, must have towards these initiatives, the ambassador underlines the importance of encouraging and supporting, without however “giving the impression that if we are not there nothing gets resolved.” “I don’t assume a step back, I assume we stand still and make ourselves adherents, attentive to what is happening outside”, he concludes, underlining that “what is happening is very important and we must give the impression of watching it carefully”.

USA: “KIEV DECIDES ON NEGOTIATIONS”

“As for any possible meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin, I would say that it is a decision for President Zelensky to make.” Thus the US State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, answered a question on the hypothesis of a meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the Coop28 conference which will take place between November and December in Dubai.

“We have made it clear that Ukraine is in the driving seat when it comes to deciding on its future and this is true for any possible negotiation”, added the American spokesman, who then recalled how Kiev is always open to negotiations that respect the its integrity and territorial sovereignty.

“But the obstacle has always been and continues to be the fact that Vladimir Putin has not given up on his imperialist goals – added Miller – and has not given up on the belief that Ukraine is not a real country, as he himself said And he didn’t withdraw his troops across the Ukrainian border.”