A elderly person was beaten to death by a manwhom I rented him a room in a neighborhood located in the downtown area of ​​the municipal seat of Guadalupe Victoria, in Durango.

The victim responded to the name of Juan Manuel and was 76 years old. The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that it was last Saturday, February 11, at approximately 9:20 p.m. when the deceased today went to the room that he rented to Luis Ángel, 39, to collect the rent for the month. . The latter refused to pay, so they started an argument.

The prosecution points out that the tenant began to hit the older adult with a boxer, and upon realizing the victim’s relatives asked for help from the State Police, who apprehended the alleged perpetrator.

The older adult was transferred to this capital city and admitted to the General Hospital 450 (HG450) where he died hours later due to injuries caused by beatings.

Luis Ángel was made available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) where the Public Ministry (MP) will integrate the folder for the corresponding crime.

We recommend you read:

Valentine’s Day, a date that is not forgotten: the feminicide of María Elizabeth remains unpunished

Child dies when a roof falls on him in Chihuahua

They set fire to a man in Monterrey