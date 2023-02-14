“It’s the first day of school”, said the new boss Frederic Vasseur presenting the Ferrari SF-23, the one that in the endless and vain expectations of a return to its past glories is destined to conquer the world title. A promise or a mirage? “We’ll understand whether or not we’ll be there at the debut in Bahrain, but the first sensations are excellent, we know we have a competitive car“, he comments Charles LeclercThe ‘predestined’ which begins to be expected for too long, for which 2023 is a key year: either he wins or he remains theeternal promise postponed, as happened many years ago with another talent similar in many ways to him, Jacky Ickx. And Carlos Sainz? He waits for events with the awareness of his own skill and, also, of the innate speed of his teammate. If Leclerc is Ferrari’s attack driver, Sainz is expected to have the consistency and wisdom to go the distance, unless he returns to reveal the uncertainties that characterized his start to the season in 2022. First guides? It’s not talked aboutVasseur was very clear.

The situation at the moment is this. But at the base there is a new Ferrari, understood as management, because behind the splendid one SF-23 there is the change of leadership, now that Fred Vasseur took the place of Matthias Binotto, put in a position to resign shortly before Christmas. Why, after Ferrari had climbed back to second place both among the constructors and in the drivers’ standings? It’s an unanswerable question. Or rather, with so many hypotheses, the first of which is that there has never been a feeling between the manager of the Gestione Sportiva and the president John Elkann. Nor were relations with the fresh CEO Benedetto Vigna idyllic. Then we can add the many faults attributed to Binotto, never expressly declared but which nonetheless bounce around the corridors of Maranello. That is, the usual things concerning the car which lost competitiveness in the second half of the season, the errors in the strategies, the fool of the engine banned by the FIA ​​in the 2020 season without ever having been declared illegal.

Be that as it may, the SF-23 is the daughter – without compromises or doubts – of Binotto and it is to his organization and his men that reference must be made if the machine is to win. Obviously, in case of failure, the responsibilities will reverse. Because one of the great challenges that awaits Ferrari is precisely the internal one between past and present, with the looming shadow of Binotto as an inevitable comparison with what Fred Vasseur, manager for now, will implement cautious and prudentAnd, who before changing anything must discover the value (or otherwise) of the men around him and above all must assimilate the Italian and Modenese mentality. It is one thing to manage the Swiss Sauber whose results are relatively interesting and another is being in command of a team forced to winwith the specter of millions of people ready to judge, to extol or even to condemn.

Vasseur discovered the global limelight to which Ferrari is exposed: for now he has moved wisely without making any changes to the organizational charts but sooner or later he will intervene with some detailed adjustments, on areas in which Binotto too was about to intervene. No revolution, therefore, because Vasseur is not a fool, on the contrary, he has experience in racing, pilots, politics. The important thing is that you let him work calmly, without corridor drafts or premature remarks. And this is the greatest danger for him, in a Ferrari that is always in a hurry and is subjected to too many internal opinions, often not supported by the expertise necessary to be expressed, much less assimilated. “What our ambitions are is more than evident – declared Piero Ferrari, vice-president of the Cavallino -: we want to make a good impression, to win“. Vigna echoed him: “The SF-23 is a single-seater that will have no precedent in terms of speed“, which, said by the managing director, is no small commitment. Too bad the president John Elkann, busy abroad, was missing.

Tomorrow Ferrari will take to the track at Fiorano for one 100km test much more indicative of today’s show, supported by the enthusiasm of the public, crowded in the grandstand (500 privileged) and on the side of the track, as has not been seen for some time. At the same time, the new Mercedes will also be unveiled, which for the SF-23 will represent a demanding battle on the track. In Bahrain next week, the clock will tell who will be in the best shape to win on March 5th. When the hangover of words will finally wear off.