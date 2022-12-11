Azerbaijan sent a note to Russia calling for access to deposits in Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan sent a note to Russia in connection with the incident when Azerbaijani specialists were not allowed to visit the fields in Karabakh for monitoring. Writes about it Interfax with reference to the press secretary of the department Aykhan Hajizade.

Hajizade said that the diplomatic note called for unimpeded access of Azerbaijani representatives to the fields in the Karabakh region in accordance with the agreements reached. According to him, the document emphasizes the inadmissibility of obstructing the actions of Azerbaijani specialists.

The press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic added that the note also refers to the need for Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to strictly observe the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in their activities.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani authorities announced the failure of the monitoring of the situation with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh scheduled for December 10. The Ministry of Economy of the republic said that the passage of Azerbaijani specialists to the fields was prevented by “a group of aggressively minded young people.” It was added that the Russian peacekeepers, despite the agreements, did not create conditions for the normal work of the representatives of Azerbaijan.