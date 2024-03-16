A man murdered his partner and her two daughters before committing suicide Juarez, Nuevo Leon, the authorities reported. The incident occurred in the Las Lomas neighborhood and was discovered on Friday at 9:50 p.m.

According to the State Investigation Agency (AEI), a man ended the life of his partner and his stepdaughtersfor subsequently taking his own life.

The bodies of a 45-year-old woman and two minors, ages 3 and 16they presented stab wounds.

The victims, identified as Jessica, a 45-year-old woman, and her two daughters, Jessica, 3 years old, and Cristal, 16.were found lifeless inside their home.

Later, it was found man, 54 years old, hanging in the back of the home. AEI agents Juárez, Nuevo León, They confirmed the facts after the neighbors alerted them.

Investigation and context of the crime

According to neighbors' testimonies, screams were heard in the house on Friday morning in New Lion.

The police, upon arriving at the scene, found the victims and the corresponding investigation began. The case has been classified as suicide and triple feminicide.

The State Investigation Agency continues to collect information to determine the exact circumstances of the event.

The authorities have urged the community to collaborate with any relevant information.