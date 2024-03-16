Former governor of the Federal District posted a video with illustrations of buildings, monuments and blocks in the federal capital

Former governor of the Federal District José Roberto Arruda posted on Instagram, on Friday (March 15, 2024), drawings by architects Lúcio Costa and Oscar Niemeyer that he keeps in his home. The illustrations show buildings, monuments and blocks in Brasília.

In a video, Arruda states that he was a friend of Lúcio Costa and that one of the greatest prides of his life was that Niemeyer's last architectural project for the federal capital, the Digital TV Tower, was built during his administration. Construction of the Digital TV Tower began in 2009.

Arruda has been posting about his daily life and telling stories about the capital.

Watch (1min9s):

Arruda was governor of the Federal District from 2007 to 2010, but did not complete his term. The politician had his mandate revoked in May 2010 due to party infidelity after leaving DEM (currently UniãoBrasil) amid a corruption investigation.

In July 2023, the TJ-DFT (Court of Justice of the Federal District) sentenced the former governor of the Federal District in a judicial process related to the so-called Operation Pandora's Box, launched by the PF (Federal Police) in November 2009.

Arruda lost his political rights for 12 years. Before governing the Federal District, Arruda was also a senator (1995-2001) and federal deputy (2003-2007).

In 2022, Arruda tried to run for federal deputy, but had his candidacy revoked by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Recently, Arruda has published several videos on social media about his career as a politician in Brasília.

Construction of the Digital TV Tower began in 2009, the penultimate year of Arruda's mandate, and was completed in 2012, under the management of Agnelo Queirozfrom PT.