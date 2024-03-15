What does the yellow chicken that they put on their heads in Guadalajara mean?

They deprive a man of his freedom in his home in the Morelos neighborhood of Guadalajaraarmed men forcibly removed him on the night of Thursday, March 12.

Several armed people came to the home located on Urraca streets at the intersection with Flamenco, where they took the subject who was unofficially reported to be a driver for the Uber platform.

The 42-year-old victim is known as 'El Chucky', according to the newspaper NTR Guadalajara.

It should be noted that The armed commando was made up of six men and three women.

Elements of the Guadalajara Police, Metropolitan Police and National Guard arrived at the scene. The State Prosecutor's Office will be in charge of investigating this case.

