US Vice President Kamala Harris began a national “tour” in January this year to defend the abortion issue, as part of Biden's campaign for re-election in November.

Her most recent trip, to Minnesota, this Thursday (14), marked an unprecedented – and tragic – event at the White House: she became the first in office to visit an abortion clinic, which was already in her plans these days. months in which he toured the country. Harris has been to Wisconsin, California, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

In itself, the visit of Biden's vice-president provoked criticism from pro-life organizations, which condemned the initiative. This was the case with the Family Research Council (FRC), which described Harris's visit as “unbelievable” and “horrible”, stating that she is trying to tell women that they must “sacrifice their own children” if they want to pursue the American dream. .

“Abortion is horrible – and not part of the American dream. Even a vice president of the United States of America cannot disguise the brutality of abortion,” the organization stated, adding that Harris should instead visit one of more than 90 pro-life crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota.

Furthermore, Harris' stop at the abortion center also generated a reaction from the group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which accused the vice president of having spent her entire career in the “big abortion pocket”, in reference to abortion companies .

The vice president took advantage of the visit to claim that there is a “health crisis” happening in American states after the fall of Roe vs. Wade.

“I'm here at this health clinic to lift up the work that's happening in Minnesota as an example of what true leadership looks like,” Harris told the press. “It is fair that people have access to the health care they 'need' and that they have access to health care in an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect…. [É] absolutely about health care and reproductive health care,” he said.

Contradictorily, the White House representative still defended attacks against abortionists that inhibit an individual's right to make decisions about their own body, a fact that she considers “outrageous and immoral.” However, she forgets to mention the lives that are being formed, of babies that are discarded in this process.

“How dare these elected leaders believe they are in the best position to tell women what they need, to tell women what is in their best interest?” Harris said, trying to make the case for terminating pregnancy.

The state of Minnesota currently imposes no restrictions on abortion, following the enactment of a law last year stipulating that “every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth, or to have an abortion, and to make decisions autonomous on how to exercise this right”.

Harris's visit follows Biden's heated rhetoric on “reproductive rights,” birth control and in vitro fertilization in his State of the Union address on the 7th, in which he accused Republicans of trying to restrict “freedom of choice.” ” of the woman.