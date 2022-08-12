A man in Montenegro shot and killed 11 people in the Montenegrin town of Cetinje on Friday. Six people were injured in the shooting, state news broadcaster reports RTCG based on the local police. The gunman was later killed by police in a shootout.

Witnesses told the news channel that the man randomly opened fire on passers-by in the street and also shot children. The shooter is said to have raged “after a family conflict”. More details about what prompted the man to commit his atrocity have not yet been released. Police have confirmed that a police officer is among the injured. All six injured have been taken to hospitals. At least three of them suffered “very serious” injuries.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that this is an “unprecedented tragedy” in Cetinje, a town 36 kilometers west of the Balkan country’s capital Podgorica. He called on the nation to sympathize with “the families of the innocent victims of Cetinje.” Montenegro’s interior ministry said there will be a press conference on the shooting on Friday evening.