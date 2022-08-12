The Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the General Command of Dubai Police, Major General Ali Al-Shamali, said that the General Department has become an educational and educational beacon for inmates through targeted programs and courses offered by the Department of Education and Training for inmates, as its plan for rehabilitating the inmate was derived from the slogan “Man before the place.” It implemented a package of rehabilitation programs through the Department of Education and Training of Inmates, with the aim of developing and rehabilitating inmates’ scientific and professional capabilities and strengthening their religious faith, thus enhancing their confidence in themselves and then in the institution.

He explained that the Department of Education and Training of Inmates consists of four sections: the Department of Educational Programs, the Religious Programs Department, the Sports Programs Department, and the Vocational Training Department. Religious duties focus on spreading religious awareness and educating the requirements of the Islamic faith. The Sports Programs Department is concerned with all recreational and sports activities and competitions for inmates. The Vocational Training Department organizes various professional and craft courses, and works to provide inmates with new professional skills, develop their personal skills, and rehabilitate inmates from a professional and professional aspect.

The Director of the Inmates Education and Training Department, Major Muhammad Al-Obaidly, said that the number of inmates benefiting from the programs reached 946 in the first half of this year.