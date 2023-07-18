Michael Johnson Jr., declared that for 10 months he had relations with the minor under 12 years of age, who assures that she is pregnant

An Indiana man confessed to having an affair with a 12-year-old girl whom he now claims is pregnant, court documents have revealed.

According to reports, 18-year-old Michael Johnson Jr. declared that he had relations with the 12-year-old girl for 10 months, who says she is between six and eight weeks pregnant.

Derived from these statements, the man was arrested Thursday on charges of child abuse and multiple preliminary charges of child abuse and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, police searched the 12-year-old’s phone and found several photos of her with Johnson, including pictures of the two nude together, FOX59 reported.

According to police, Johnson allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with the 12-year-old girl, claiming that the two had been "dating" since September 2022.

During investigations, authorities obtained consent from the girl’s mother to search her phone, which led to the discovery of photos of her and Johnson.

A search of Johnson’s phone uncovered numerous explicit photos and videos of the 12-year-old girl.

Separately, the 12-year-old girl told detectives she was six to eight weeks pregnant Thursday after contacting police about an incident at a friend’s house that led to her getting drunk.