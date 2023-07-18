Update 21:00; The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has decided to suspend Microsoft’s appeal against the CMA’s decision to block the merger between Activision and Blizzard, based on the request of both parties, who will negotiate to find a cloud settlement gaming.

Tom Warren explains that “The UK Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) agreed, with certain requirements to be met on Thursday, to stay Microsoft’s appeal against the CMA’s decision to block the Activision-Blizzard merger. CMA and Microsoft had requested this last week, to allow them to negotiate a cloud gaming deal.The CMA also extended the date of its final order from July 18 to August 29, so Microsoft’s deal is likely to exceed the deadline of July 18 and may see a temporary extension.” Below you will find the original news with all the details.

Original news: The CM extension he asked for a two-month reprieve on the appeal of the case Activision Blizzard Kingso as to have time to evaluate the new proposals of Microsoftmade to meet your concerns.

The CMA attorney said during today’s hearing with the judge, “Microsoft has indicated that it is willing to introduce something new that addresses those concerns. The CMA has not yet seen the final version of that agreement. The discussions between the parts so far have been productive.”