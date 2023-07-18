Update 21:00; The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has decided to suspend Microsoft’s appeal against the CMA’s decision to block the merger between Activision and Blizzard, based on the request of both parties, who will negotiate to find a cloud settlement gaming.
Tom Warren explains that “The UK Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) agreed, with certain requirements to be met on Thursday, to stay Microsoft’s appeal against the CMA’s decision to block the Activision-Blizzard merger. CMA and Microsoft had requested this last week, to allow them to negotiate a cloud gaming deal.The CMA also extended the date of its final order from July 18 to August 29, so Microsoft’s deal is likely to exceed the deadline of July 18 and may see a temporary extension.” Below you will find the original news with all the details.
Original news: The CM extension he asked for a two-month reprieve on the appeal of the case Activision Blizzard Kingso as to have time to evaluate the new proposals of Microsoftmade to meet your concerns.
The CMA attorney said during today’s hearing with the judge, “Microsoft has indicated that it is willing to introduce something new that addresses those concerns. The CMA has not yet seen the final version of that agreement. The discussions between the parts so far have been productive.”
Will the English ruling come post-acquisition?
Signs of detente between the CMA and Microsoft are emerging from the court, but obviously it will take some time before arriving at a final consensual resolution. For this reason, many speculate that, given the extremely tight deadlines, Microsoft can anyway finalize the acquisition within the stipulated time frame of the contract with Activsion, i.e. by tomorrow, then continue to broker in the UK to get the best deal possible, without having to exit that market.
In the meantime, the court also declared that it had filed the agreement reached by Microsoft with Sony for the maintenance of the Call of Duty series on PlayStation consoles, an agreement that marked the definitive capitulation of the major opponent to the acquisition.
The CMA of its own does not seem to want a ruling on its decision in April and seems willing to reach an amicable agreement with Microsoft, in order to resolve the situation without risking a defeat in court, which would certainly have political weight.
