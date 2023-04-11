Through social networks, the images of a driver who used a pedestrian bridge to avoid a tranción were disseminated; however, in the middle of the maneuvers carried out, the vehicle got stuck and the man could not cross it.

According to information provided on social networks, the events occurred in Guanajuato, Mexico. The vehicle involved would have had several bumps and scratches after the maneuver.

In Irapuato, Guanajuato, a person tried to cross a pedestrian bridge in his car and got stuck, the fact went viral. The event occurred around 2:00 p.m. when the driver of a black Versa model vehicle climbed the pedestrian bridge located in Libramiento Norte. pic.twitter.com/ZT9M3VFUDc – Maximilian I of Mex (@maximiliano1_mx) April 4, 2023

Apparently, the driver wanted to avoid a traffic jam at one of the city’s roundabouts, so he decided to take his vehicle over the nearest pedestrian bridge. The driver’s maneuver went well until halfway. When it was getting off the structure made for the passage of people, the vehicle got stuck due to its large size.

As reported by El Financiero, the authorities came to the place to remove the vehicle, while its driver was brought before a judge.

“They should at least take away the car”, “that’s why the shampoo brings instructions”, “In his head it looked easy”, “sometimes one cannot understand the scope of the intellect of others”, were some of the comments from netizens.

It should be noted that this is not the first time this has happened in Mexico, since in April 2021 a taxi driver from Mexico City did the same. In this case he was assisted by security personnel.

