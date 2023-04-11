Rome – Six Serie B players have been disqualified, all for one match, by the sports judge Ines Pisano after the matches of the 32nd day. These are Marco Pompetti (Sudtirol), Marco Brescianini (Cosenza), Fabrizio Caligara (Ascoli), Aldo Florenzi (Cosenza), Matthieu Emmanu Huard (Brescia) and Alessandro Vogliacco (Genoa). Of them, only Pompetti was sent off during his match, the one he lost against Bari, while the other five were warned and received another yellow card.