A reprehensible fact went viral in Argentina. A father forced his 7-year-old son to drive a truck on the highway.

The little boy, frightened by his father’s order, told him no, but the adult responded brusquely: “Go ahead, idiot, keep it right there, take it straight.”

It was the same man who recorded the situation from the passenger seat to show how he “taught him to drive.”

In the video, the minor is seen trying to reach the pedals and sitting on the edge of the chair while trying to carry the cargo vehicle.

The person responsible for the minor had National Driver’s License based in La Matanza, which was suspended by the authorities and now the man must carry out a new psychophysical examination to determine his aptitude at the wheel.

As he is a professional driver, his National Interjurisdictional Transportation License (LiNTI) was also disabled, the authorities reported in a statement.

"This man fails to understand that what he finds funny creates an immense risk for his son, for himself and for those on the road"

“Everything we see in the images is wrong, so when we heard about the case, we did not hesitate for a second to suspend this driver who exposed his son in this way. This man today is inhibited from driving and we hope he can reflect on the consequences that he could have caused with his actions,” said the executive director of the ANSV, Pablo Martínez Carignano.

For his part, the Minister of Transportation of Buenos Aires, Jorge D’Onofrio, said: “This man fails to understand that what seems funny to him creates an immense risk for his son, for him and for those who go on the route. It is irresponsible and it is necessary that he take real dimension of his actions in front of a wheel. We cannot allow these actions”.

In addition to the suspension of the license, the pertinent authorities will intervene in the protection of the minor, since the agency will file a complaint before the Family Court, warning of the situation.

