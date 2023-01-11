Real Madrid and Valencia met from eleven meters away to decide which of the two would play in the Superocpa final. The Ché team only scored two of his four shots. Courtois for the last penalty to Gayá. These are the scores of the players of the Real Madrid players:
Courtois: (7) He continues to show that he is the best Real Madrid player. He stopped everything that could be stopped, in the goal that Real Madrid conceded he could not do anything.
Lucas Vazquez: (7) He is one of Ancelotti’s trusted men. Lucas always complies. He had to be substituted after a twist that was less than expected. He left by his own foot and it was seen that they put ice on his tibia area.
Military: (8) Imperial. No one can pass without Militao’s permission. He was very active throughout the game, always going out to cover with the player who entered the game. He was the author of the assist in which Benzema caused the penalty. He put a ball behind the perfect defense. He was replaced by a shock. He parried a shot on goal from Kluivert with his head.
Rudiger: (7) He continues to settle little by little in defense. It shows that he is not a player used to playing with two center backs. He appeared whenever he was needed as the last man. He had to adjust to playing as a right center back with the change of Lucas.
Nacho: (7) Nacho never disappoints. The Real Madrid youth squad is always at Ancelotti’s disposal. He doesn’t have many minutes, but when he does, he always shows his face. Life insurance. He played full-back and center back due to injuries.
Camavina: (4)The worst of Real Madrid. He didn’t get into the game at any point and he didn’t have the ability to get into the game either. He did not appear in the image at the team’s ball start. He could have been sent off, he keeps going to the ball unconsciously.
Kroos: (8)He was the linchpin of the team. The match could have been different if Toni hadn’t had to go down to receive so low. He doesn’t burn the ball, he always appears giving a safe passing lane. The best of the white core.
Valverde: (7) The World Cup has taken its toll on Fede. It hasn’t come back well. He is disoriented on the field, with little prominence. He is far from the best version of the Falcon. His sacrifice for the group is non-negotiable. He was the most active player in pressing.
Rodrigo: (8) Unlike Valverde, Rodrygo has been the player who has come best from the World Cup. Right now he must be one of Ancelotti’s fixtures. He exchanged throughout the game, he played with freedom of movement. It should not have been changed, it was Vinicius who should have left Asensio his place.
Benzema: (7) Things of the best Benzema are seen again. He appeared, gave oxygen to the team and caused the penalty for his first goal.
wine jr: (6) The stands didn’t drive him crazy, but the game and all of Hernández Hernández’s decisions did. He is disappearing from the spotlight, he is being more of a protagonist because of the controversies than because of what he is doing on the field. It should have been changed, but Ancelotti withdrew Rodrygo.
Modric: He entered and improved the circulation of the team. There was a Madrid with Modric and a Madrid without Modric. It is not understood that he did not play as a starter if Camavinga was going to take his place. What was expected was that the Frenchman was a pivot.
Carvajal: He is not at his best level. He doesn’t look fresh with or without the ball. Lucas Vázquez offered a better level than him.
mendy: It is the owner a priori, so it did not clash at any time. He physically he was not seen 100%.
Asensio: He entered the game well, he was participatory, but he was not decisive in settling the score in favor of Real Madrid.
#scores #Real #Madrid #players #semifinals #Spanish #Super #Cup
