Yue Yu, who works as a dermatologist at Providence Mission Hospital in California, USA, was arrested on August 4 after her husband, Jack Chen, accused her of poisoning him.

Chen had been feeling sick for several days and was suspicious of the food he received, so he decided to set up a hidden camera in the kitchen. Thanks to the device The man discovered his wife pouring Drano (liquid to unclog pipes) in his lemonade.

“His condition got worse and worse and based on the husband examining his routine and seeing what could be causing it, he became suspicious of his wife and set up a hidden camera that caught her poisoning him.“, said a police officer who attended the case to ‘The Post Monday’.

Apparently, the dermatologist placed Drano in her husband’s meals.

The 53-year-old complainant suffered several significant internal injuries from the alleged poisoning.. Prosecutors in the case are currently reviewing the evidence provided to determine whether to file charges against the 45-year-old Yu.

The reasons why the dermatologist would allegedly want to murder her spouse are still unknown, but it is believed to be an incident related to marital problems, since the woman has no history or accusations of any kind by her patients.

In the last days, Yu was released on bail, but investigations continue to determine if she really poisoned her partner. In the meantime, the man filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order.

In addition, he requested a divorce and full custody of his 7 and 8-year-old children, who will be away from the mother while the trial date arrives.

“This is an incredibly intimate way to commit murder. She had to know what her routine was, what her preferences were. It is a methodical, intimate and horrible way to kill someone“, Chen’s lawyer, Steven Hittleman, told ‘Good Morning America’ in front of what happened.

For its part, the defendant’s lawyers have declared that the dermatologist is innocent: “We are very dismayed that these false accusations, which are being used by your husband to gain an advantage in the divorce case against her that he recently filed.”

