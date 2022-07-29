Netflix continues to cause a stir among its subscribers with its original content. If you recently finished watching the second season of “Rebelde” and are waiting for a potential third part, we have a disturbing recommendation that could become your new dark obsession, especially if you usually share private photos through social networks. .

It’s about “The most hated man on the internet”, a miniseries that in only three chapters makes a disturbing portrait of Hunter Moore, infamously known for having created a ‘revenge porn’ website. Next, we tell you more details about this production.

When a photo becomes a nightmare

From the creators of “The Tinder Scammer”, “The most hated man on the internet” offers passages from an evil empire started by Hunter Moore. As revealed by Esquire, the subject put the portal online IsAnyoneUp in 2010, initially as a place for clubs and drinks.

He later published the nude of a girl he used to date. When he went to review the post, he was surprised to find that the portal had 14,000 views. This was reason enough for him to find his new business in the invasion of privacy.

Thus, not only did he begin to share erotic images that had been sent to him previously, but he also found a way to filter photographs of other people. According to the Rolling Stones (via Esquire), each published snapshot contained the full name, profession, profile on social networks and even the place where the person in question lived.

In the 16 months it was online, compromising stolen photos of students, teachers, mothers and thousands of other victims hit the internet. There was kinky content of all kinds that, at its peak traffic, was getting 350,000 users a day, which translated into $30,000 in ad revenue.

After the complaints, IsAnybodyUp closed its servers in 2012.

Exposed by Netflix

Contrary to what one might think at first, “The most hated man on the internet” leaves Moore aside as the protagonist of an infamous nightmare to give way to the statements of the victims, in addition to focusing on a persistent mother, who initiated her struggle after images of her daughter came to light.

The production also includes exclusive interviews with others who were impacted by Moore’s actions. Other faces that contribute to the thread of the title are the law enforcement officers who worked on the case.