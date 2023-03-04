Second-placed City moved within two points behind Arsenal, who face Bournemouth later on Saturday.

Phil Foden, who missed earlier in the season with a foot injury, opened the scoring in the 15th minute for his fourth goal in three matches.

Bernardo Silva participated as a substitute in the 65th minute, and scored the second goal two minutes later, to seal the victory of coach Pep Guardiola’s team.

Newcastle, who lost the League Cup final 2-0 to Manchester United last week, suffered a new blow in its quest to end the season in the golden square, winning once in the last eight league matches.

City’s balance has become 58 points from 26 matches, while Newcastle’s balance has frozen at 41 points from 24 matches and ranks fifth.