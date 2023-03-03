On March 2, at night, the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) arrested a man who entered the Flores train station, in the city of Buenos Aires, with alleged intentions of injuring passengers.

The suspect was carrying a foreign object in his hands, which caught the attention of the authorities. Realizing that it was a grenade, two police officers intervened and arrested the subject. before he managed to detonate the explosive.

However, they realized that the suspect I had already removed the device’s safetyso they held him captive against the ground.

Following the incident, an alert was activated and several additional PFA units were present at the scene. Upon reaching the train station, they evacuated the area and established a security perimeter. As reported by the newspaper ‘La Nación’, units from the City Police Bomb Division went to the station.

The subject was aboard the #TrainSarmiento

Personnel detect that he had the explosive and a firearm in #Flowers. In the struggle to get him off the train, the guy ACTIVATED the grenade

In an interview for the news channel ‘TN’, Alberto Crescenti, general director of the Emergency Medical Care System (Same) of Buenos Aires, assured that the man was arrested after several minutes of negotiation and no longer had a threatening attitude.

“We activated our protocol for a security matter, we moved an advanced triage medical unit, a local ambulance, we have alerted the corresponding hospital, the station is completely evacuated”, affirmed Crescente to the television medium.

According to information published by ‘La Nación’, Judge Daniel Rafecas, in charge of the Buenos Aires Federal Criminal and Correctional Court 3, is responsible for the case.

