Image obtained by the Reuters agency through social networks that shows the work of Banksy that was stolen in London on Friday. JOE BROWN (JOE BROWN via REUTERS)

The Metropolitan Police of London has arrested a man allegedly responsible for the theft of a stop sign on which a work by the urban artist Banksy had appeared on Friday, although the authorities have agreed to place a notice in the area without drawings to prevent possible circulation problems.

More information

The robbery occurred in the Peckham neighborhood shortly after Banksy confirmed its authenticity with a social media post. His followers have interpreted the work, which is limited to three unmanned aircraft, as a call for a ceasefire in the Strip. Loop. To the Detainee is now charged with the crime of robbery and another of damage and, according to the Police, remains in custody, reports BBC public radio and television.

This is not the first time something like this has happened with one of the street artist's works. On Valentine's Day this year, a 3.8-ton mural appeared called Valentine's Day Mascara on the side of a house in Margate, Kent, and was taken down a few hours later after Banksy shared a series of photos of it online.

The mural depicted a 1950s housewife dressed in an apron and yellow dish gloves with a swollen eye and a missing tooth, throwing a man into a freezer. In September, the mural was placed in the exhibition lobby The Art Of Banksyon Regent Street in central London, where it can currently be visited for free.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe