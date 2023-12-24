The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, congratulated the Spanish troops deployed abroad on Christmas this Sunday and highlighted their commitment and dedication to Spain, also making special recognition to the United Nations mission in Lebanon led by Spain and the Spanish contingent that carries out its mission there “despite the harsh conditions of cross-attacks in this area.”

This is how Sánchez expressed himself in a videoconference with the Spanish units on humanitarian missions in a connection from the Moncloa Palace in which he expressed his gratitude for the work carried out by the military outside the borders “for the sake of that common desire which is stability.” world and peace,” he stressed.

«The professionalism, the dedication with which you defend those principles and those values, the brave attitude with which you face the challenges that arise in the fulfillment of your missions, are a source of pride for all Spaniards and, I have to tell you, “and also admiration,” Sánchez stressed.

The President of the Executive has also recalled the “numerous conflicts” that from Europe “affect in a very important way the daily life” of Spaniards in reference to the war in Ukraine. “Spain, evidently, has come to the demand for peace that is materialized in your efforts in different missions to protect the European and Euro-Atlantic space,” Sánchez pointed out.

Israel “is causing unbearable suffering”



Also in his speech he made reference to the terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 and the response by the Government of Israel “which is causing unbearable, unacceptable suffering among the civilian population,” he maintained, calling at the same time to the International Community to stop it “immediately.”

In this sense, he highlighted the value of the 3,000 men and women abroad, their “selflessness and good work” that underlines “Spain's commitment to world peace.” “You make that commitment real as the United Nations, the European Union and NATO always remind us,” she said.

Sánchez also wanted to pay tribute to the 175 men and women who, throughout 34 years of missions abroad, have “given their lives for international peace and stability.” “Go back to rest with the satisfaction of having fulfilled your duty and also with the certainty that we have you here very much,” he told the troops, wishing them “the greatest success” in the fulfillment of their missions and that next 2024 will be ” the year of peace that we all long for,” he concluded.

For her part, the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, who has also been present at the connection from another point, has praised the “dedication and dedication” of the soldiers who leave “the Spanish flag so high” and has wished them a Merry Christmas and “the best for next year.”