The head of the Defense Ministry Shoigu inspected the grouping of troops “Vostok” in the South Donetsk direction

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, inspected the grouping of troops “Vostok” in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. On Saturday, March 4, it was reported in Telegram channel military department.

As noted, the minister visited the command post of one of the associations of the group operating in the special operation zone. During Shoigu’s visit, the commander of the group, Colonel-General Rustam Muradov, as well as other staff officers, reported to the head of the Ministry of Defense on the current situation and reported on the actions of the troops.

In addition, Shoigu presented a number of servicemen with state awards for performing combat missions and for their heroism. In particular, the fighters of the group were awarded the insignia “St. George’s Cross”, medals “For Courage” and Orders of Courage.

“There is still a lot of work ahead. I really hope that you will continue to faithfully serve our country, ”said the head of the Russian defense department in an address to the military.

Earlier it was reported that Shoigu reported on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in January 2023. According to him, in the first month of this year, Kyiv lost more than 6.5 thousand military personnel, 26 aircraft, seven helicopters, 208 drones, 341 tanks and 40 multiple rocket launchers.