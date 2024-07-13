Bodega Aurrera is a convenience store in Mexico that opened its doors in 1970. Originally, it was owned by the Mexican company Almacenes Aurrerá, founded in 1958. It was then taken over by its successor, Grupo Cifra, and is currently a Mexican subsidiary of the American retail corporation Walmart. At Bodega Aurrera, you can find items for all needs, tastes and spaces, including luxury brands with discounts so that all their clients can buy everything they need without worrying about their budget.

By having Mamá Lucha as a character who stands out from its competitors by having the motto of being the champion of low prices, on its website, Bodega Aurrera offers the Samsung 22/13 Kg Front Load Washer Dryer White with a discount of $12,800 pesos in addition to flexible payment options.

The initial price of $34,790.00 is now reduced to $21,990, and you can purchase it with up to 18 months of interest-free payment of $1,221.67 per month. This offer is an excellent opportunity to equip your home with a high-quality appliance at an affordable price.

Features of the Samsung Washer Dryer

◉ Front Panel LED Display: Facilitates programming and control of washing and drying cycles.

◉ 24 wash cycles: They offer a variety of options for different types of fabrics and levels of dirt.

◉ 4 drying cycles: Ensure that your clothes come out perfectly dry.

◉ Digital Inverter Technology: Improves energy efficiency and reduces noise during operation.

◉ AI Control: Adjusts wash cycles based on user preferences and load type.

◉ Bubble Technology: Improves the cleaning and care of garments through bubbles that penetrate deep into the fabrics.

◉ Smart Control: Allows you to control the washer-dryer through your smartphone.

◉ Air Wash: Eliminates odors and bacteria without the need for water.

◉ Steam: Provides deep cleaning with steam.

◉ SmartThings App: Connection and control through the Samsung app.

◉ Diamond Tub: Design that takes care of your clothes while washing them.

◉ 5 Temperature Levels: Adjustable according to the type of fabric.

◉ Child safety: Prevents accidental use by little ones.

◉ Interior Light: Makes loading and unloading clothes easier.

◉ 60HZ: Standard operating frequency.

Specifications:

◉ Voltage: 110V

◉ Contents: 1 Washer-dryer, Basic installation kit, Hose, Manual

◉ Dimensions: Height 111 cm, Width 74 cm, Depth 68 cm

◉ Weight: 113.6 kg

◉ Water Levels: 5

◉ Basket Finish: Stainless Steel

◉ Load Type: Front Load

◉ Number of Cycles: 24

◉ Manufacturing Material: Sheet

◉ Model: F-WD22T6300WWE

◉ Warranty: 1 year directly with the supplier for products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera

◉ Washing Capacity: 19 to 22 Kg

◉ Drying Capacity: 10 to 13 Kg

◉ Recommendations: Perform maintenance once a year

◉ Country of Manufacture: Vietnam

◉ Dimensions with packaging: 152 x 74.6 x 86.6 cm

◉ Dimensions without packaging: 134.4 x 68.6 x 79.6 cm

◉ Cover: Tempered Glass

◉ Washing Programs: Automatic

◉ Color range: White

◉ Water consumption: 60 L