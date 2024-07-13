Juarez City.- The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) arrested Fernando Alberto BR as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of homicide committed against Britany Alejandra CG and attempted homicide against Jaime Alberto MY, who were run over this Friday morning on Zaragoza and Independencia Boulevard, in front of a gas station.

The injured person is a C7 employee, said Jorge Armendáriz Fernández, spokesman for the SSPE.

He also reported that a Chevrolet Traverse vehicle, allegedly used in the commission of both crimes, was seized next to the detained person.

The person arrested on Friday afternoon was brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office, attached to the Crimes Against Life Unit of the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the data collected by the investigating authorities, the couple left the Troyanas bar, since the victim was a bar worker, they were drinking when the road accident occurred.

Initially, it was reported that the person responsible for the accident was the woman’s partner, while the injured man said that she was his girlfriend. However, this version was ruled out because the state agent was supposedly under the effects of medication.

Regarding the videos of the events, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is analyzing the images, said Armendáriz Fernández.

“Today we registered an assault on the streets of Ciudad Juárez against a couple, one of them a C7 employee. After investigations, the vehicle responsible was located and the alleged perpetrator was arrested,” said the state police spokesman.

“Of the injured, the woman unfortunately died and the man is stable although with injuries, a fractured collarbone, which require surgery,” he added.

As reported, a woman between 25 and 30 years old was found dead on the asphalt, while the injured person was assisted by police officers and traffic safety agents.

The injured man had told police that the person responsible for the accident was the woman’s husband, who drove his car over them and fled, but this version is no longer part of the lines of investigation, the spokesman said.