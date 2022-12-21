“Maluma predicted it”: video of the reggaeton player that Fifa highlights for the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Maluma was in the news throughout Qatar 2022. Even now that the Cup is over, he is going viral again.
December 21, 2022, 05:06 PM
Maluma was the protagonist of the entire framework of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The reggaeton artist, recognized for his passion for soccer, was present at the beginning of the first Cup on Arab soil, and now, when the tournament is over, he continues to be one more character.
Maluma sang at the ‘fan fest’ at the opening of the World Cup. And although his performance was praised in the early days of the ‘soccer party’, a controversial interview made several headlines. Later, he was seen very closely following the games.
Now, when some Internet users criticize him for his celebration after Argentina’s triumph, Fifa itself publishes a video in which it is forceful.
“Maluma predicted it”says Fifa.
Maluma, highlighted by Fifa
In the recording published by Fifa, there is a fragment of the interview that the official media did to the reggaeton player in the run-up to his presentation in Qatar.
His words, in the opinion of the body that governs world football, today are the proof of “a prediction”.
“I think that Argentina could be the world champion this year. I feel that Leo (Messi) deserves to take the Cup. I know that he will not have another World Cup… He is a great person, very noble, very humble, and he deserves have that Cup in your hands”Maluma says in the clip.
More sports news
