“Zelensky’s leadership inspired the whole world.” The president of the United States reiterated this Joe Biden, in the press conference at the White House at the end of the conversation with the Ukrainian president. For the American president, the Ukrainian people “demonstrated an unshakable determination against the imperial appetites” of Russia. “You will never be alone, we will be with you as long as necessary”, said Biden again who renewed his commitment and determination to stand by Kiev, in the belief that “your fight is part of something bigger”.﻿The Patriot missiles that the United States is preparing to supply to Ukraine will be “a crucial asset” for the country’s defense “against Russian aggression”, he added.

Read also

”We share the same values ​​with the Americans, we want peace”, declared the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during the joint press conference. ”We are waging a common struggle against tyranny. I am sure that together we will win,” she added. ”Russia – she continued – is a terrorist country” and we talked with the American president ” about new pressures and sanctions ”. ”Russia must be held responsible for its acts against Ukraine, Europe and the free world,” she added.