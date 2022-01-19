The Sevillian goalkeeper Sergio Rico is very close to become a Real Mallorca player. The only thing that, for the moment, separates the clubs is the percentage when paying the goalkeeper until the end of the season.

for now, the transfer agreement between Paris Saint Germain and Real Mallorca is a fact, and the Sevillian goalkeeper welcomes his arrival on the island, despite having received other offers, but It remains to be determined how the goalkeeper will be paid until the end of the season.

The agreement between both entities has been closed in the form of a transfer without a purchase option at the end of the season. Sergio Rico would arrive in Palma to reinforce a goal in question this season.

The veteran and captain of the squad, Manolo Queen, started the season as the undisputed starter despite the signing of the Slovakian Dominik Greif for which the Balearic entity paid Slovan de Bratislava two and a half million euros.

Greif only had the opportunity to play in the league on matchday 7 against Osasuna and his performance did not convince anyone. Greif came on for Reina who had just conceded six goals at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid.

Subsequently, the Slovak played in the first round of the Cup against Gimnástica Segoviana and has not been seen since. Apparently he suffers a back injury, not notified by the club, which prevents him from entering the calls.

Recently, the subsidiary’s goalkeeper Leo Román is the one who has won the Mallorcan goal. The Ibizan has been defending the Balearic goal for three straight games, in the league against Levante and in the Cup against Llanera and Espanyol. His ownership in the league against Levante was news more because of the unthinkable substitution of Reina than because of his own presence between the three suits.

Now, the arrival of Sergio Rico could alter that position again since it is assumed that his arrival will not be to be seated, so the queen would still be out of the eleven, Leo Román would become unknown and Dominik Greif ruled out due to injury.