In any case, MVV will open the gates of Stadium de Geusselt when the derby is played against VVV-Venlo on 4 February. This happens regardless of whether the current corona measures for the sports world are extended by the cabinet. ,,Not to be recalcitrant, but it is an absolute necessity. Not only from a sporting point of view, but also from a financial urgency,” the club from Maastricht said.

