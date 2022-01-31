This Monday, January 31, the transitional government of Mali gave French ambassador Joër Meyer 72 hours to leave the country. Bamako’s discontent came after criticism from Paris of the interim Malian authorities whom he described as “illegitimate”, after taking power through a coup in 2021 and amid disagreements between the two parties over the mission French military in the Sahel against jihadism.

Mali expelled the French ambassador amid rising tensions with its European and African allies.

The interim authorities published a statement on January 31 in which they indicate that the diplomat Joër Meyer has 72 hours to leave the country.

“The French ambassador in Bamako was summoned and notified of a government decision inviting him to leave the national territory within 72 hours after recent hostile and outrageous comments by the French foreign minister,” the Bamako note said.

The fury of the military junta that currently governs the African nation erupted after representatives of the Government of Emmanuel Macron questioned both the legitimacy of the transitional Malian authorities and their “snub” towards the French military mission in the Sahel.

France has maintained troops in that region since 2013, when the then Government of Mali asked Paris for help due to fears that jihadist groups could take over the country located in West Africa, since the extremists already dominated several territories in the north of the continent.

The discrepancies of the military junta with the allied countries

Tensions between Mali and its European and regional allies have risen in recent weeks as interim leader Colonel Assimi Goita delayed elections until 2026, consolidated his control and refused to defend the nation’s international agreements.

Last Friday, January 28, the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, assured that the military junta was “out of control” and described it as “illegitimate”.

The Malian junta that controls the nation has emerged from two successive coups in 2020 and 2021 and is reluctant to return power to civilians.

The international Takuba force, created to help Mali in its fight against jihadists, includes troops from all over Europe. © Thomas Coex/AFP

In addition, the French Defense Minister, Florence Parly, assured that her country wishes to continue with its operations there because “we cannot allow jihadist or terrorist sanctuaries to be established in that part of the world.”

But he stressed that his country’s troops would not stay in Mali if the price they had to pay was too high.

Parly spoke of a “snub” from Bamako to the European military force Takuba, led by France, after the transitional government asked Denmark last week to withdraw its troops belonging to the armed alliance, which triggered a new crisis. France asked Mali to allow Danish troops to stay, and the Malian government spokesman told France to keep its “colonial reflexes” to itself.

“Reports that the French ambassador has been declared persona non grata by the transitional authorities in Mali are unacceptable. Denmark stands in full solidarity with France… Such irresponsible behavior is not what we expect from Mali, it will lose international credibility,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

In recent days, European allies have agreed to draw up plans, within the next two weeks, on how to continue their fight against Islamist militants in Mali, according to the Danish defense minister.

The Malian military junta rejects the presence of European soldiers, while negotiating with the Russian mercenary company Wagner, linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Paris.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on Wagner for committing brutal human rights violations including torture, executions and sexual assault in the countries where they have been hired by their governments.

One of the nations hardest hit by the atrocities of this group, with a total of up to 10,000 soldiers, is the Central African Republic, where civil organizations have denounced horrific crimes.

With Reuters, AP and EFE