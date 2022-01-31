Viewers will say goodbye in February to the longest-running zombie series on television: ‘The Walking Dead’. The second part of the last season will arrive on Fox on February 21, a month in which another great fiction also says goodbye, ‘Killing Eve’, whose fourth season will arrive on HBO Max on February 27. Earlier, on February 4, ‘Raised by Wolves’ will return to HBO Max with its second season, while on February 18 Amazon Prime Video will premiere the fourth of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’.

Movie, February 1 the king of warsaw



Some have defined ‘The King of Warsaw’ as the Polish ‘Peaky Blinders’. Based on Szczepan Twardoch’s bestseller of the same name, the series is set in 1937 Warsaw and revolves around the Jewish mafia that ruled the Polish capital in the interwar period, just before the outbreak of World War II. Boxing champions, aristocrats and gangsters make up a plot full of intrigue in which issues such as ambition for power, nationalism and identity crisis are raised.

Disney+, February 2 Pam & Tommy



Set in the wild early days of the internet, ‘Pam & Tommy’ tackles the leak of the sex tape that actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee recorded. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor, the VHS tape went from underground to worldwide phenomenon when it hit the web in 1997. This eight-episode miniseries encompasses a love story, a criminal mischief and a cautionary tale, and explores the connection between privacy, technology, and fame. Lily James puts herself in the shoes of Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan, in that of Tommy Lee. The disgruntled contractor is Seth Rogen, who is also behind the executive production.

Apple TV+, February 4 suspects



Uma Thurman stars in this suspenseful thriller. The actress plays a businesswoman, mother of a son who is kidnapped in a hotel in New York. When the event unfolds, all suspicion quickly falls on four apparently normal British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. Thus begins a transatlantic cat-and-mouse race to evade the combined forces of the British Crime Agency and the FBI and to prove his innocence.

Amazon Prime Video, February 4 reacher



Jack Reacher, the character Tom Cruise brought to life on the big screen, is now coming to Amazon Prime Video. This time, it is Alan Ritchson who plays this veteran military police investigator who has just returned to civilian life. When he arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community dealing with his first homicide in 20 years. The police immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses place Reacher at the crime scene. As he tries to prove his innocence, a conspiracy begins to emerge. The fiction is based on Lee Child’s first novel about Jack Reacher: ‘Killing Floor’ and Nick Santora has dedicated himself to adapting it for television.

Netflix, February 11 Who is Anna?



Shonda Rhimes is the creator of this fiction that follows in the footsteps of Vivian (Anna Chlumsky), a journalist who investigates Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the legendary German heiress and Instagram star, who stole the heart and also the money of the New York elite. Anna and the journalist form a dark and hilarious love-hate relationship as Anna awaits trial and the reporter races against time to answer the series’ title question.

Apple TV+, February 18 Separation



From the hand of Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson comes ‘Separation’. The series focuses on Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a surgical procedure that separates their memories between work and personal life. This risky experiment is called into question when Mark finds himself embroiled in a mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work…and himself. In addition to Scott, the cast includes Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken.

Filmin, February 22 Germinal



The most watched series of the year in France is the spectacular adaptation of the homonymous novel by Émile Zola, set in 1860, an ambitious production that follows in the footsteps of Etienne Lantier, a young man who flees Lille after assaulting a superior. He soon finds refuge in the mining town of Montsou, where he discovers the harsh working conditions of the miners and the daily humiliations that the workers endure, until one fine day they begin to dream of a revolution that crystallizes into a strike.

Movistar Plus+, February 24 Around the World in 80 Days



New adaptation in miniseries format of the great novel by Jules Verne. David Tennant is Phileas Fogg, the protagonist who in 1872 accepts an almost impossible bet: to go around the world by land, sea and air in just 80 days. His assistant, the ingenious Frenchman Passepartout, will be played by Ibrahim Koma, and a journalist, Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch), will also join them.

Netflix, February 25 Vikings: Valhalla



Set over a thousand years ago, in the early 11th century, it chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings in history: from the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) to his passionate and determined sister, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson). ), to the ambitious Norse prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). The tension between the Vikings and the English crown culminates in a bloody turning point. These three Vikings embark on an epic journey that will take them across seas and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for glory and survival.