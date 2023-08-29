Malgioglio as Arisa is looking for a soul mate. “I am desperately looking for a husband aged between 48 and 49” writes the artist on Instagram, ironically mimicking the singer’s social announcement yesterday. And of course the requirements cannot be missing. The future husband will have to be “pleasant a little rich, handsome” and “who only likes my tuft…”. “That he wants to wake up next to a diva, unquestioned, sunny, joyful eager, nice perfect and a little crack… ..Hysterics, sleepless nights and constant mood swings are offered. No snoring. Excluding time wasters “. “Ps no fidelity… on my part of course” she specifies.

“How come you’re not naked? This is not the case” they comment on Instagram, underlining how the post is “much more elegant than Arisa’s”. “I am applying” writes ‘littlehiltonboy’ and there are so many who make fun of their friends/future candidates, so much so that the ‘Likes’ multiply and the post immediately goes viral.

#Malgioglio #Arisa #husband #Handsome #loves #tuft