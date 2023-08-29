Industry | Blastr Green Steel started the environmental impact assessment procedure for the Inkoo steel mill project

Norwegian Blastr’s goal is to select plant suppliers for the steel mill in the next few months.

28.8. 20:17 | Updated 18:07

Norwegian Blastr Green Steel says that it has started the environmental impact assessment procedure, or EIA procedure, for Inkoose’s design of its green steel factory project.

The project’s EIA program is currently available for public viewing, and the program’s impact assessment is scheduled to be completed in the spring of next year. The consulting and planning company Afry Finland acts as the project’s EIA consultant.

Blastr is planning a factory producing low-carbon steel and a green hydrogen production facility in Joddböle, Inkoon. The capacity of the steel mill is two and a half million tons.

The value of the investment in Inko will be approximately four billion euros, and thus it would be one of the largest industrial investments in Finland. Founded in 2021, Blastr does not yet have funding to build a factory.

The factory would directly employ 1,200 people and, according to the company’s estimate, up to three times more indirectly.

Chairman of the Inkoon–Siuntion environmental association of the Finnish Nature Conservation Union’s local association May Day Heikkinen told in June to HS that the project arouses mostly enthusiasm in the locals, but also concerns about the noise and dust caused by the project.

Factory area according to Blastr, planning has progressed. The municipality of Inkoon is currently working on the zoning of an area covering more than 200 hectares, the company says in its press release.

Blastr says that the pre-implementation report of the project is being completed. Blastr’s Finland country manager Antti Kaikkonen says in the press release that the company’s goal is to select technical design partners and plant suppliers for the steel mill and the hydrogen production plant in the coming months.

Blastr’s original goal was to start steel production in Inkoo by the end of 2026. The schedule has been refined in the summer, and now the company’s goal is to start production at the end of 2027. The investment decision for the project is intended to be made during 2025. The original schedule was considered tight.

The company’s partner is the conglomerate Cargill, one of the world’s largest raw materials companies. The company supplies Blastr with iron ore and is responsible for the purchases, sales and logistics of Blastr’s steel products.

Cargill has also committed to finance the project with ten million US dollars in the ongoing so-called Series A financing round.

Correction August 29, 2023 at 6:05 p.m.: Contrary to what was stated earlier in the article, Blastr’s goal is not to start steel production in Inkoo by the end of 2026, but at the end of 2027. In the summer, the company has refined the schedule from the original.