It is, on a purely technical level, a good job , since the battle seems really planned for Sekiro. The boss’s attacks can be deflected by Wolf’s blade and affect a balance bar of the boss and our character. Exactly as happens in every battle with Sekiro, maxing out the boss’s balance bar allows you to eliminate in one shot.

The YouTube account Kento Ame shared a video of one Sekiro mod through the which Malenia – you can be the boss of Elden Ring – has been included in the game with a Japanese setting. The video shows various battles with the enemy, until the player wins.

Malenia looks just like a Sekiro boss

Malenia in Elden Ring

As many may have thought, Malenia in Elden Ring He just seems like a perfect boss for Sekiro. His numerous strikes with the long katana seem designed specifically to be deflected by Wolf’s parries, while they tend to be a bit complex to manage with the lack of agility of an Elden Ring character (not that it’s impossible, even a goldfish l ‘ he quipped).

The clash is not trivial in the Sekiro version, but the impression is that it is a little simpler given Lupo’s superior defensive ability and, above all, given his ability to attack, block and run without consuming stamina. Wolf is also very fast and is able to perform much higher and faster jumps than an Elden Ring character, so it is easier to move away from the boss and avoid being attacked by him.

Tell us, which other Elden Ring bosses are perfect for Sekiro in your opinion?