This Thursday New data from the autopsy performed on Silvina Luna’s body were revealeddied on August 31 after a long stay at the Italian Hospital.

The information was released by the Argentine media America news and realize that granulomas were found in different parts of the body, the formation of which could be directly linked to the behavior of Aníbal Lotocki during the cosmetic surgery that the actress underwent in 2012.

“Material was found on a large part of Silvina Luna’s body, due to a migration she suffered. The final examination will take several months, but the doctors who perform the autopsies, the legal experts, while they are doing the autopsy of the body, always report what they observe. And in this case they were surprised by the granulomas that they were finding in different parts of the body and that should not be there,” revealed the journalist specialized in police and judicial issues Javier Díaz.

And he explained: “What they want to know, which is what the complaint headed by Fernando Burlando asks, is whether what Aníbal Lotocki did to him caused his death. So, at the request of that, the autopsy is done, to try to determine it.”

“The difficult thing here, as in all cases of malpractice, is to establish the famous causal link. You can detect these elements and substances in Silvina Luna’s body, but what remains now is to check if that caused the other symptoms.“, reinforced the host, Soledad Larghi.

His partner in hosting the newscast, Rolando Graña, added: “The problem is that the issue of malpractice was poorly addressed, because it is not that something went wrong in a medical procedure recognized as serious. Here a substance was injected that makes the event closer to long-term poisoning.”

After her death, the authorities requested the preservation of Silvina Luna’s body for an autopsy.

“People linked to the judicial investigation told me that there are so many similar cases that Lotocki’s situation is very complex. If not in this case, there is also that of the death of Cristian Zárate and other more related ones, in addition to the complaint of Raphael Dufour, who has requested arrest for attempted homicide,” Díaz explained.

“It is a matter of common sense. I understand that a person from Justice can tell us that it is not that easy, but if you have a lot of patients and they all received that injection, they all had kidney problems as a result of calcification… You have to go directly to that point because The condition could not have been repeated in so many patients by chance,” Larghi reflected.

“Look if what Lotocki injected into the victims will be complex, since it is still not known what the material is,” Graña intervened. And Díaz completed: “And that is what is being analyzed and what has been included in the report regarding the oral and public trial.”

“When you know what it is and there are details about what the substance was and how it was metabolized, be careful, because then you can realize that it was not just a substance authorized by the Anmat (National Administration of Medicines, Foods and Medical Technology). It could be other things, there could be some industrial component. Beyond that prosthesis cement was not indicated for use in large quantities and was expensive. So there is something else,” the driver analyzed.

“Lotocki talks about methacryl. But having put that methacrylic, it is very expensive and it is not what he charged them. This is where these biopolymers come in, which were prohibited by law in Colombia, which can range from airplane oil, to liquid silicone, or whatever,” Larghi indicated.

“In the oral and public trial in which he was sentenced for the injuries, the judge arbitrarily exempted him from what Gabriela Tenchi had also denounced: fraud. Why scam? Because she did things to him that she didn’t know he was going to be. That is, Lotocki advanced a little further without warning the patient, and she also lied to him about some of the things she did to him,” Díaz stated. And he added: “But be careful with this issue, because the Chamber has to review everything, and if the judge’s decision is reversed, Lotocki’s situation will become even more aggravated. From what they told me today, for all the reasons he has, he is closer to going to Ezeiza or Marcos Paz than to the country he intends to go to.

“There is an axiom that maintains that the body speaks. And Silvina Luna’s body begins to speak. One of the things that the doctors who participated in the autopsy told Justice at this primary stage is that there is a large amount of migrant material dispersed in the body; not in the head, but in the arms, in the breasts, in the pectorals, in the gluteal area, behind the knees, and a very important calcification,” Díaz reported.

The Argentine model and presenter Silvina Luna died at the end of August. Photo: Instagram: @silvinalunaoficial

“The experts added that granulomas were observed on the back of the knees, and that caught their attention. The corpse had a brownish color, as a consequence of everything that Silvina Luna’s body had suffered during her life. That may also be because of the type of medication she was receiving,” she added.

At that moment, Dr. Rodrigo Salemi joined the talk, explaining: “Color may have to do with the time from death to autopsy. Another possibility is the time spent in intensive care, where the patient does not have exposure to sunlight and often the body’s own degradation, especially with medication. There is a detail that should not be overlooked: she had chronic kidney failure, she was on dialysis and that also causes people to end up with that color.

Continuing with the preliminary data from the autopsy, Díaz indicated: “The amount of methacrylate will be analyzed.” And the doctor added: “Let us remember that the material is a biodegradable product, absorbable by the body. So, in the event that a similar material is found, physical-chemical analysis and electron microscopy will be very important to try to determine what those molecules correspond to, because methacrylate is, for now, in parentheses; It is not certified that it is precisely this product.”

“He had practically no muscle mass in his buttocks or legs.“Díaz added. Regarding this information, Salemi indicated: “Let us remember that Silvina underwent surgery where material was removed, up to 70 percent, according to Dr. Cristian Pérez Latorre. But this material was immersed within what is the cellular tissue, which is the fat, the adipose panniculus, and the muscle. Then, some of the muscle tissue must also be resected. Obviously, this is aggravated by the 80 days she spent in intensive care, in which she had no mobility. Even though kinesiology tried to improve that muscle mass, it could not be achieved because she could not move, because she had a polyneuropathy.”

“This lack of muscles revealed the granulomas that were visible to the naked eye. The doctors who were there agreed on this phrase: ‘The consequences on the body are directly related to Lotocki’s activity.‘. That is what they report to the judge,” Díaz added.

