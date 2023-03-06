Malaika Mihambo was not able to enrich her medal collection with the indoor title she was aiming for. The 29-year-old had to settle for fourth place at the European Championships in Istanbul on Sunday after a nerve-wracking competition just behind the podium. At the title fights in the Turkish metropolis, all-around athlete Manuel Eitel, high jumper Tobias Potye and pole vaulter Torben Blech also finished fourth behind the podium.

After the unfortunate conclusion of Mihambo & Co., it remained with a gold medal by 3000 meter European champion Hanna Klein and a total of four medals for the German Athletics Association. The last time the DLV was better was in 2017. For association president Jürgen Kessing, the European Championships in Istanbul were a “good orientation” on the way to the season highlight in summer. The Outdoor World Championships in Budapest will take place from August 19th to 27th, 2023. A year after Eugene’s World Cup disaster and the EM summer fairy tale in Munich, it will be trend-setting how the DLV presents itself in Hungary one year before the Olympic Games.

Mihambo: “No jump hit perfectly”

For Mihambo, the competitions in Istanbul were just a way station to the much larger goal of Budapest. “It was a very tough competition. Unfortunately, I didn’t have any jumps that I hit perfectly,” said the 29-year-old, taking positives from the competition. “But I’m very happy with the run-up and I think it will pay off in the summer.”

After 6.67 meters in the first round, the exceptional athlete from the LG Kurpfalz had to digest two invalid attempts. Although she missed a few jumps in the fourth round, her 6.83 meters were enough for first place. But the competition countered, and in the end it meant fourth place for Mihambo. Victory went to Briton Jazmin Sawyers with 7.00 meters.

Ulm’s Manuel Eitel (26) narrowly missed out on fourth place in the heptathlon with a personal best of 6047 points, the first medal by a German since 2015, 32 points were missing from the podium. World champion and world record holder Kevin Mayer from France won the title with 6348 points. Potye (27), second in the European Championships from Munich, also had to line up just behind the podium with 2.26 meters when Dutchman Douwe Amels (2.31) won. After a strong European Championship, the Leverkusen pole vaulter Blech (28) had to settle for fourth place after 5.80 meters. Nor did winner Sondre Guttormsen from Norway jump any higher.







The great German enthusiasm for the European Championship after the start did not continue in the last competitions in the Ataköy Athletics Arena. At the start, Klein (29) won silver ahead of Konstanze Klosterhalfen (26). “It’s incredibly pushing,” said the winner from Tübingen for the rest of the World Cup. At the latest there, the Leverkusen competitor Klosterhalfen wants to be in front again. “It’s a step towards the outdoor season and that’s where it counts,” said the German record holder.