In this edition of Ellas today we speak with the Mexican duet ‘Amelia’, who through their own compositions and parodies by artists such as Bad Bunny, Camilo, Shakira, among others, seek to promote female support among women and give another meaning to the songs that we all know. From Mexico City we speak with Sofia Garza and Viviana Barrera, singers and songwriters from the duet who work to unite women through music.