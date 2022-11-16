On this occasion, UNESCO stresses the importance of respecting and accepting others, regardless of their age, gender or belief.

However, while institutions have been weakened and economies have been negatively affected, these circumstances may give societies an opportunity to re-establish cohesion and tolerance, to confront manifestations of discrimination and racism among the countries of the world in light of the challenges they face.

A confrontation that takes the viewer back to the recent visit of the Pope of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, to Bahrain, and his meeting with Sheikh Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb, with the aim of promoting dialogue, away from racism and discrimination, to confirm the necessity of making efforts to achieve tolerance, within the framework of the provisions signed by the two religious references in their historical document on brotherhood. humanity.

The United Nations is committed to strengthening tolerance, by promoting mutual understanding between cultures and peoples, and this necessity lies in the essence of the United Nations Charter, as well as in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Hani Labib, editor-in-chief of the news website Mobtada, said:

• The world is witnessing wars, and reality requires tolerance and more acceptance of the other.

• Tolerance has become an obligation not only on states and governments, but also on intellectuals and the media.

• Pope Francis has very positive initiatives for rapprochement between religions, and the idea of ​​successive visits to our region would advance dialogue.

• The Human Fraternity Document is a march on the path of consolidating the idea of ​​humanity.

And a new study showed the need to instill the value of tolerance in children and teach them how to make sincere apologies, and revealed the impact of this on their future lives.

The inability to apologize or forgive is one of the biggest obstacles that prevent people from developing their social or professional relationships with each other.

Therefore, American researchers believe that it is necessary to instill the value of tolerance and the ability to apologize to people from a young age, so that they can face a large and diverse world.

The study of the University of South Carolina showed that children have the ability to forgive others and restore relationships with them, but at the same time they can easily distinguish between a sincere and false apology.

The study indicated that teachers and parents can develop the skill of tolerance and train children to apologize through two areas. Other people’s feelings and lives.

The second is to help children understand the fact that people have different points of view and conflicting desires, which makes it easier for young people to learn tolerance, and enables them to reduce future conflicts and develop their social and professional relationships later on.