His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that the Dubai Metro is one of the giant development projects that has embodied, since its launch, the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE. The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the most beautiful and best city on earth for living and life, and today, with its new path, charts the features of its future.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I witnessed the inauguration of the Dubai Metro Blue Line route, with a length of 30 km, and 14 stations to serve 9 areas whose population is estimated at more than one million people, according to the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and it will be launched on 9/9/2029. It is expected that The total benefits of the project reach more than 56.5 billion dirhams until 2040, which supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The Dubai Metro is one of the giant development projects that has embodied, since its launch, the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to make Dubai the most beautiful and best city on earth for living and living. “Today, with its new path, is shaping its future.”