National Association of Urban Transport Companies warns that the measure will increase the average ticket price by R$0.31

A NTU (National Association of Urban Transport Companies) reported this Friday (24.Nov.2023) that the presidential veto on the extension of the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy should increase bus fares throughout Brazil.

According to the association, the tax benefit reduces the total costs of public transport by 6.78%. Without this incentive, companies will have to pass on these expenses in the tariff, which would correspond to an increase of R$0.31 in the national average. Currently, the average value of the national tariff is around R$4.60 and, therefore, may exceed R$4.91 due to the veto. Read the complete of the note (PDF – 28 kB).

In a statement, NTU also warned that the veto could put at risk the maintenance of the 328 thousand direct jobs that the segment supplies. The association highlighted that the measure comes at a terrible time, as the sector is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, which caused accumulated losses of R$36 billion in the last 3 years. This scenario, combined with the veto, increases the fragility of these jobs.

“NTU reiterates its position in favor of continuing the exemption, in order to allow the maintenance of the economic-financial balance of contracts and reasonable fares for passengers; its extension is also essential to help the recovery of operating companies in this post-pandemic period”says the note.

Veto

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) vetoed in full on Thursday (Nov 23) the proposal that extends the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy until 2027. The veto will be analyzed by Congress – which must overturn the veto. Read the complete (PDF – 189 kB).

The full veto of the text is considered a victory for the minister Fernando Haddad. The head of Finance declared on June 13 that the Senate’s decision to expand the exemption “violates constitutional provision”.

In force since 2012, the exemption represents a loss in revenue R$ 139 billion for the Union so far, according to data from the Federal Revenue Service. For 2023, the estimated impact is R$9.4 billion.

The exemption allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll.

The measure covers the sectors that employ the most in the country: footwear, call center, civil construction, communication, clothing and clothing, construction companies and infrastructure works, leather, manufacturing of vehicles and bodies, machinery and equipment, animal protein, textiles, information technology, communication technology, integrated circuit design, metro-rail passenger transport, public road transport and road freight transport.

The last extension of the payroll tax reduction had been sanctioned by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on December 31, 2021 and is valid until the end of this year. At the time, the law was published without indicating a measure to compensate it with the justification that it was the extension of an already existing tax benefit.